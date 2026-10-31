Liberman claims he received ‘quite a few inquiries’ about being Knesset speaker but isn’t interested

Opposition Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman claims that he has received a number of requests to serve as Knesset speaker, without specifying from whom.

“The evildoers don’t rest for a moment,” Liberman writes on X. “I received quite a few inquiries about demanding the role of Knesset speaker. I have no desire or intention to be Knesset speaker.”

Liberman’s post came after Israeli television reported yesterday that opposition figures are planning to oust Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of Likud when parliament is sworn in. It remains unclear, however, if Liberman would be on board with such a move, amid his opposition to cooperating with the Knesset’s Arab parties, whose support would be needed for such a move.