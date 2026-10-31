Boy George lands in Israel ahead of Tel Aviv shows

British pop star Boy George arrives in Israel ahead of his two performances in Tel Aviv.

“I am here with you — out of love, out of a belief in peace and out of a desire for us to dance, live and celebrate together again,” Boy George is quoted as saying in a statement. “I have many Jewish friends who are wonderful people, and I want to tell the world how wonderful they are. I felt I had to speak up and tell everyone your story.”

Boy George also addresses his song “We Will Dance Again” and his decision to speak out for Israel.

“I think, in a way, the song says everything I wanted to say,” he continues. “For me personally, it really boiled down to conversations with my close Jewish friends in the UK, people I’ve known since I was 15, reconnecting online over this whole thing and realizing: what has it got to do with them? It’s insane that they’re feeling so unsafe, powerless and frightened, and I just felt like I needed to say something.”

Boy George will perform at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena on November 4, and on November 7 in a special performance dedicated to the Nova community and their families.