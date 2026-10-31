Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Lapid and Eisenkot meet to ‘coordinate moves… to realize the will of the voter’
B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid says he just met with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, their first publicly acknowledged meeting since Tuesday’s Knesset elections.
Lapid says the two discussed the election results “and coordinating moves out of a shared commitment to realize the will of the voter.”
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