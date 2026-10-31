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Lapid and Eisenkot meet to ‘coordinate moves… to realize the will of the voter’

Today, 7:24 pm
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Illustrative: Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (L) meets with former MK Gadi Eisenkot, September 7, 2025. (Courtesy)
Illustrative: Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (L) meets with former MK Gadi Eisenkot, September 7, 2025. (Courtesy)

B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid says he just met with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, their first publicly acknowledged meeting since Tuesday’s Knesset elections.

Lapid says the two discussed the election results “and coordinating moves out of a shared commitment to realize the will of the voter.”

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