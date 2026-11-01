Trump on Iran conflict: ‘We’ll put it away very soon,’ either through deal or another US offensive
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump again claims that the conflict with Iran will end soon, either through a deal or another American offensive.
“We’ve had such a victory, and we’ll put it away very soon, one way or the other,” Trump tells the Right Side Broadcasting Network.
“Either they’ll make a deal, or we’ll just end it. End it — I guess you could say maybe the easy way,” he says, suggesting that another US offensive would be more successful than the previous ones.
Trump on Iran:
Iran will either make a deal, or we will end it. pic.twitter.com/ogwaC44ixO
— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 1, 2026
Trump has been claiming that the Iran war would imminently end since just a few weeks into the conflict, which started on February 28 with joint US and Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic.
More recently, he has predicted a swift end to the conflict after this coming Tuesday’s midterm elections.
The Times of Israel Community.