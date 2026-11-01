Trump on Iran conflict: ‘We’ll put it away very soon,’ either through deal or another US offensive

US President Donald Trump again claims that the conflict with Iran will end soon, either through a deal or another American offensive.

“We’ve had such a victory, and we’ll put it away very soon, one way or the other,” Trump tells the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

“Either they’ll make a deal, or we’ll just end it. End it — I guess you could say maybe the easy way,” he says, suggesting that another US offensive would be more successful than the previous ones.

Trump on Iran: Iran will either make a deal, or we will end it. pic.twitter.com/ogwaC44ixO — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 1, 2026

Trump has been claiming that the Iran war would imminently end since just a few weeks into the conflict, which started on February 28 with joint US and Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic.

More recently, he has predicted a swift end to the conflict after this coming Tuesday’s midterm elections.