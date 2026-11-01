Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
9 dead as small plane crashes in residential area in south Florida, US officials say
A Learjet 60 with nine people on board has crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, the US Federal Aviation Administration says.
Everyone on board died when the aircraft crashed about 12:50 p.m. ET (1750 GMT), according to a social media post from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who calls the incident a “horrific tragedy.”
The plane took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, the FAA says in a statement, adding that the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.
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