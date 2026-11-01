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9 dead as small plane crashes in residential area in south Florida, US officials say

By Reuters Today, 12:18 am
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A Learjet 60 with nine people on board has crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, the US Federal Aviation Administration says.

Everyone on board died when the aircraft crashed about 12:50 p.m. ET (1750 GMT), according to a social media post from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who calls the incident a “horrific tragedy.”

The plane took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, the FAA says in a statement, adding that the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

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