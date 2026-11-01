Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Woman killed in Petah Tikva; police suspect murder
A woman has been found dead in Petah Tikva after a violent incident, with police suspecting murder.
Magen David Adom medics found the 43-year-old without vital signs and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the emergency group.
Police say forces have arrived and opened an investigation into the circumstances.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here