Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

Woman killed in Petah Tikva; police suspect murder

Today, 12:58 am
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A woman has been found dead in Petah Tikva after a violent incident, with police suspecting murder.

Magen David Adom medics found the 43-year-old without vital signs and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the emergency group.

Police say forces have arrived and opened an investigation into the circumstances.

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