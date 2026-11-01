Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

Ukrainian air force says public air raid alert app has been hacked

By Reuters 1 November 2026, 11:42 pm
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A residential building is seen destroyed during a local ceasefire linked to a humanitarian aid mission in Oleshky, in the village of Kozatske, Kherson region, Ukraine, October 31, 2026. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A residential building is seen destroyed during a local ceasefire linked to a humanitarian aid mission in Oleshky, in the village of Kozatske, Kherson region, Ukraine, October 31, 2026. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukraine’s Air Force says that the public air raid alert app has been hacked.

The app for a short time showed Kyiv and other areas subject to a nuclear alert. But the abnormality later disappeared.

“The air alert app appears to have been subjected to enemy influence,” the air force says on Telegram. “There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel!”

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