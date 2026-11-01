Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Ukrainian air force says public air raid alert app has been hacked
Ukraine’s Air Force says that the public air raid alert app has been hacked.
The app for a short time showed Kyiv and other areas subject to a nuclear alert. But the abnormality later disappeared.
“The air alert app appears to have been subjected to enemy influence,” the air force says on Telegram. “There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel!”
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