Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Nine dead as Learjet slams into Florida roadside, says US official
A small Learjet crashed into a southern Florida neighborhood today killing all nine people aboard, US officials say, noting the aircraft departed from Austin, Texas and was bound for the Bahamas.
“Today’s plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says in a statement, referring to the same county where US President Donald Trump’s resort home of Mar-a-Lago is located.
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