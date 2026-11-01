Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

Trump confirms ‘good talk’ with Netanyahu, says they discussed Iran

By Jacob Magid Today, 10:58 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives on Air Force One, November 1, 2026, at Dubuque Regional Airport in Dubuque, Iowa, en route to a campaign rally. (AP/ Jacquelyn Martin)
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives on Air Force One, November 1, 2026, at Dubuque Regional Airport in Dubuque, Iowa, en route to a campaign rally. (AP/ Jacquelyn Martin)

US President Donald Trump confirms that he held a phone call yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it a “very good talk.”

He declines to divulge what they talked about beyond confirming that Iran was among the topics.

The Axios news site reported that the conversation was tense, as Trump expressed his desire to give negotiations a chance to succeed, while Netanyahu pushed for an imminent strike on Iran.

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