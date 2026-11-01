Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Trump confirms ‘good talk’ with Netanyahu, says they discussed Iran
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump confirms that he held a phone call yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it a “very good talk.”
He declines to divulge what they talked about beyond confirming that Iran was among the topics.
The Axios news site reported that the conversation was tense, as Trump expressed his desire to give negotiations a chance to succeed, while Netanyahu pushed for an imminent strike on Iran.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here