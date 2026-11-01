Report: Netanyahu pressed Trump to resume Iran war after US midterms; president undecided

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged US President Donald Trump over the phone on Saturday to resume the war against Iran immediately after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, but Trump currently wants to give diplomatic negotiations with Tehran more time, Channel 12 reports.

Citing an Israeli source and an American source familiar with the details of the call – which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal – the Hebrew network says the two leaders held a “pointed” conversation over ongoing US-Iran talks mediated by Qatar.

Netanyahu reportedly fears the talks could lead to a dramatic easing of pressure on Iran, while Trump wants Israel to refrain from interfering with the diplomatic effort for now.

Qatari mediators have held talks with Iranian officials in Doha for three consecutive days while maintaining direct contact with US Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the report adds.

The White House and Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the report.

Earlier reports did not indicate any disagreement between the two leaders during the call, which took place as Trump publicly discussed US preparations for possible renewed strikes on Iran.