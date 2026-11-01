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Eisenkot hails election chief’s approval of vote, says Netanyahu trying to ‘delegitimize’ results

By Nava Freiberg Today, 8:59 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot speaks at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the closing of polling stations, October 28, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/ Flash90)
Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot speaks at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the closing of polling stations, October 28, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/ Flash90)

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot hails Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg’s statement that last week’s national vote was “conducted properly” and that most reported allegations about election interference are false, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading a “campaign of delegitimization” against the inconclusive results.

“The despicable and malicious attempt to deny the election results, undermine the will of the public, smear an entire community, and drag Israel into another round of elections has failed,” Eisenkot says in a Hebrew-language post on X, referring to allegations from Netanyahu and his allies of illegal activity to boost Arab turnout.

“Only someone who understands that they have lost would be willing to embark on such a blatant campaign of delegitimization — even at the cost of further damaging public trust in the institutions of the state,” he continues, asserting that the election results “are valid and clear.”

He urges Israelis to “ignore the background noise and the hourly spin,” saying the government “has no majority, and it has lost.”

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