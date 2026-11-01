Police clash with Haredi rioters at illegal protest in Jerusalem over arrest of draft dodger

Police are clashing with extremist Haredi protesters near the Mea She’arim neighborhood in Jerusalem over the arrest of an ultra-Orthodox draft dodger.

In a statement, police say that Israel Police officers and Border Police officers are working to disperse the demonstration, which has devolved into a disturbance of public order.

חרדים קיצוניים חוסמים את הרכבת הקלה בירושלים במחאה על מעצר עריק, המשטרה מנסה לפנותם באמצעות רימוני הלם@eli_hirschmann pic.twitter.com/06Rkk4ASKh — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) November 1, 2026

A police officer declared the rally to be illegal, and rioters began throwing objects at police, they say.

Police say officers are using force to restore public order and reopen roads blocked by the rioters.

Hebrew media reports that police are using water cannons and stun grenades to disperse protesters.