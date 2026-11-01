Alongside Shin Bet chief, election committee chairman says ‘the election was conducted properly,’ results will not change

In a video message alongside Shin Bet chief David Zini, Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg reiterates that last week’s national vote was “conducted properly” and that most reported allegations about election interference are false.

Sohlberg, appearing in the video with Zini, CEC acting director Dean Livne, and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, tells citizens “with full responsibility: the election for the 26th Knesset was conducted properly” and the results “reflect the will of the voters.”

He says that his remarks reflect the position of himself, Zini, and Baharav-Miara.

“In recent days, many reports have been published about the ongoing Shin Bet investigation. Most of these reports are incorrect. The investigation is at a classified stage and is based on classified intelligence,” Sohlberg says, of widespread reported allegations that Qatar or Turkey paid to influence the Arab vote in the election.

“At this stage, by its very nature, it is not possible to disclose its details,” he says.

Sohlberg says that “serious suspicions” have recently emerged that require investigation regarding funding from foreign sources intended to influence the election, and says the Shin Bet is investigating.

“Suspicions are only suspicions. Solid evidence is required to challenge the election results,” he adds. “We will investigate them thoroughly and get to the bottom of the truth.”

However, he notes, “the claim that the evidence currently before us could overturn the election results as a whole is incorrect. Israeli citizens went to the polls this past Tuesday in record numbers. They expressed their views, and those views will be respected.”

He says that even if the suspicions are substantiated, “this would not undermine the integrity of the electoral process or the election results as a whole.”

Sohlberg says the official results will be presented to President Isaac Herzog as planned on schedule this week, and the next Knesset will be sworn in next week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged on Thursday that the election was “stolen,” claiming a foreign influence scheme and fraud had illicitly boosted voting in the Arab community.