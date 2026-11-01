Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Bennett announces his party will recommend Eisenkot as next PM
In a largely expected move, former prime minister Naftali Bennett announces that his B’Yachad faction will recommend that Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot be tasked with forming the next government.
A statement from the party says that Bennett “made it clear throughout the election campaign that he would respect the decision of the voter, and that’s what he is doing.”
Eisenkot’s party received 21 votes compared to just 12 for B’Yachad.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Likud says until probe completed, ‘a dark cloud hangs over Israel’s election results’
- Democrat Haley Stevens endorses Republican Senate opponent of El-Sayed in Michigan in spat over Israel
- Alongside Shin Bet chief, election committee chairman says ‘the election was conducted properly,’ results will not change
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