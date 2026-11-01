Bennett announces his party will recommend Eisenkot as next PM

In a largely expected move, former prime minister Naftali Bennett announces that his B’Yachad faction will recommend that Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot be tasked with forming the next government.

A statement from the party says that Bennett “made it clear throughout the election campaign that he would respect the decision of the voter, and that’s what he is doing.”

Eisenkot’s party received 21 votes compared to just 12 for B’Yachad.