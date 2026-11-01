Likud says until probe completed, ‘a dark cloud hangs over Israel’s election results’

After the elections chief reiterates the integrity of last week’s vote, Likud continues to cast suspicion over the results.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party calls it “highly perplexing” that the Central Elections Committee chief would describe allegations of foreign interference as “very serious,” and yet “preemptively determine that they had no impact on the election result,” before an investigation has been completed.

Likud asserts that “a mere 4,612 votes stood between a Knesset seat shifting from Ra’am to the right-wing bloc — a shift that would have completely altered the election results and the political landscape.”

The party says that until the investigation into the allegations of foreign interference are concluded, “a dark cloud hangs over Israel’s election results.”

Sohlberg — alongside Shin Bet chief David Zini and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara — said that not all details of the probe can be revealed, but that “the claim that the evidence currently before us could overturn the election results as a whole is incorrect.”