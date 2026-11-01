18-year-old arrested in Eilat for alleged rape and sexual abuse of several minors

An 18-year-old has been arrested in Eilat on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting several minors.

A statement from police says that the suspect was questioned after a complaint was filed alleging sexual abuse of a minor.

During questioning, the suspect “implicated himself in a series of serious sexual offenses against minors, including rape and indecent acts,” police say.

Hebrew media reports say the case involves at least 13 minors, some of whom are as young as 7 years old.

The suspect is slated to be indicted tomorrow, and police will request for him to be kept in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

“Harm to children and teenagers is among the most serious and difficult offenses, and we are committed to using every means at our disposal to protect them,” says Eilat District Commander Ch. Supt. Alon Kalfon “Israel Police will continue to act resolutely against perpetrators of sexual offenses against minors, with the aim of bringing them to justice and ensuring the safety and security of children and teenagers.”