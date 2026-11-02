Vance: Trump and I feel pretty good about prospects for negotiated settlement with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance says he and US President Donald Trump “both feel pretty good about the prospects” of reaching a “negotiated settlement” with Iran to end the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

“We’ve had a number of good conversations with the Iranians,” Vance tells reporters at the Joint Base Andrews, adding that he had discussed the issue with Trump an hour earlier.

“We’re going to keep on working at it… The Iranians are always a little unpredictable,” he says.

Trump “retains kinetic options, he retains non-kinetic options, but we certainly made some progress. We’ll see if we can make some more,” Vance continues.

Asked whether the US has given Iran a deadline before Trump makes good on threats to resume strikes, Vance says that the US has not given such constraints.

The vice president goes on to claim that the US has already destroyed Iran’s nuclear program — even though Trump still talks about the possible need to bomb a number of other nuclear enrichment sites and even though Iran still maintains a stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

“Having destroyed their nuclear program, we want to make sure they don’t rebuild it or try to rebuild it. That’s what matters most to the United States,” Vance says. In the past, he has said Washington’s main priority is restoring the flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, whose effective closure by Iran has led global gas prices to spike.

“They care a lot about their sovereignty. They care a lot about economically rebuilding. We do think that there is a pathway there, but it really does require a firm and verifiable commitment that they don’t rebuild that nuclear program,” Vance says.

???? NOW: VP JD Vance declares Iran is NOT getting out of this unless they are blocked from ever rebuilding their nuclear program President Trump and JD holding strong ???????? "He retains kinetic options, he retains non-kinetic, options. We've certainly made some progress…We want to… pic.twitter.com/CqqlWBIrRY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2026