Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Qatari mediators arrive back in Tehran for talks with Iranian negotiators on deal with US — diplomat
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
A delegation of Qatari mediators arrived in Tehran this evening to resume talks with Iranian officials about a potential agreement to end the months-long conflict between the Islamic Republic and the US, a diplomat familiar with the negotiations tells The Times of Israel.
The agreement under discussion would see the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran in exchange for sanctions relief from the US, followed by comprehensive talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, the diplomat says.
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