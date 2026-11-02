IDF: 6 Hamas operatives, two of them Oct 7 terrorists, killed in recent Gaza strikes

Four Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, with the Israeli military also saying it had killed six members of the Hamas terror group, including two terrorists who took part in the October 7, 2023 onslaught, in earlier attacks.

Medics in Gaza said two people were killed and six were wounded in two separate airstrikes in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, on Monday. A woman and two children were wounded in one of the strikes, reports said. The children’s ages were not reported.

A third person was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza area of Al-Mussadar, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

Palestinian media outlets affiliated with Hamas also reported that one person was killed and five were injured in a strike on a car in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City.

There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces on Monday’s strikes.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Meanwhile, the IDF announced that recent strikes in Gaza killed six Hamas operatives, including two who took part in the October 7 onslaught.

במספר תקיפות בצפון רצועת עזה: צה"ל חיסל ארבעה מחבלי חמאס שקידמו מתווי טרור בשתי תקיפות שונות בצפון רצועת עזה שלשום צה"ל חיסל שני מחבלים מהזרוע הצבאית של חמאס:

* נביל חמד – ראש מדור במערך הגיוס שפעל לחיזוק הזרוע הצבאית ולהתעצמותה ברצועת עזה

* מוהנד נאדר מחמוד דחדוח – מפקד צליפה… pic.twitter.com/Z46CB2XJgR Advertisement — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 2, 2026

One strike on Saturday in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis killed Mohammed Kamel Maslih Qdeih, who, according to the IDF, raided Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and, as part of his role in Hamas, was responsible for the “operational readiness” of terrorists in the group’s elite Nukhba Force.

Another strike on Saturday in central Gaza’s Nuseirat killed Diaa Abdel Mohsen Mohammed Abu al-Rous, also a Nukhba operative, the IDF said.

Additionally, separate strikes on Saturday in northern Gaza killed Nabil Hamad, the head of a department in Hamas’s “recruitment apparatus,” and Mohannad Nader Mahmoud Dahdouh, a sniper commander.

Two other strikes in northern Gaza on October 22 killed Wael Naif Fahmi Muslim, a Nukhba terrorist who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and Arafat Kamal Muhammad Ar’air, a rocket squad commander, the IDF said.

The IDF said all six operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

Advertisement

צה"ל חיסל שני מחבלי נוח'בה: אחד מהם פשט לניר עוז בטבח 7 באוקטובר צה"ל תקף שלשום במרחב חאן יונס וחיסל את המחבל מחמד כאמל מצליח קדיח שפשט לקיבוץ ניר עוז בטבח 7 באוקטובר ובמסגרת תפקידו היה אחראי על כשירות מבצעית של מחבלי נוח'בה. בתקיפה נוספת שלשום במרחב נוציראת צה"ל חיסל את דיאא… pic.twitter.com/5NrYsvZrnQ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 2, 2026

Israel in recent months has increasingly targeted operatives in Gaza, including numerous terrorists who took part in the Hamas-led October 7 atrocities, saying they posed a threat to Israeli forces.

According to the military, many of the recent strikes focused on Hamas operatives involved in building up the terror group’s force and civil control mechanisms in the Strip.

Implementation of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza has stalled, with Hamas refusing to disarm and Israel refusing to withdraw from any part of Gaza until that condition is met.