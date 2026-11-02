Boy George meets Herzog, ex-hostage Elkana Bohbot at event honoring the British singer

British musician and DJ Boy George meets with President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog in the President’s office in Jerusalem, after arriving in the country yesterday for his November 4 and November 7 performances in Tel Aviv.

Former hostage Elkana Bohbot, a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre on October 7, 2023, also attends the meeting.

Herzog presents Boy George with a symbolic sculpture of red anemones inspired by the memorial installations at the Nova desert rave site.

The dedication reads: “Presented to George O’Dowd (Boy George) by the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, in appreciation of your unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish people, and for your inspiring music and artistry, reminding us all that WE WILL DANCE AGAIN.”

Herzog tells Boy George — an outspoken supporter of Israel despite not being Jewish himself — that Israel and Jews around the world have suffered a terrible assault of antisemitism in the last three years.

“In the worlds of culture, art and music, which are supposed to bring people together, we have seen a particular kind of discrimination against Israelis and Jews,” says Herzog. “But you, Boy George, have stood with moral clarity and delivered a simple and profound message of decency.”

“The people of Israel love you,” adds Herzog, “and thank you for standing with us.”

During the meeting, Boy George speaks about growing up in a neighborhood with a strong Jewish presence, saying that in many ways his childhood felt “very Jewish,” and that he is glad to be able to show his support for the Jewish people and Israel.