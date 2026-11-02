Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Houthis say they launched drones at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis say they launched drones towards Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport as well as an early-warning radar in Jizan and a military transport aircraft at Jizan airport.
There is no immediate Saudi confirmation.
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