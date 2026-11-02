Opposition parties to meet for coalition talks Tuesday, as leaders unite behind Eisenkot

The leaders of the four-party Zionist opposition bloc will hold their first joint meeting since last week’s election tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, the Yashar party says.

Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot, Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman, Democrats chair Yair Golan, and B’Yachad chair Naftali Bennett and No. 2 Yair Lapid will meet to “discuss coordinating the bloc’s next steps,” according to a Yashar statement.

Liberman, Golan and Bennett have all said their parties will recommend Eisenkot as the next prime minister.

President Isaac Herzog is widely expected to grant the mandate to form a government to whoever receives the most recommendations.

The parties are also reportedly considering using their parliamentary majority to replace Likud MK Amir Ohana as Knesset speaker with Lapid, even before diving into efforts to form a government. Liberman told reporters earlier today that he would support the move.