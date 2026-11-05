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Huckabee says he’s ‘not sure’ if US aid to Israel will end immediately or at end of 2028

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US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks during a meeting between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office at the White House, April 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks during a meeting between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office at the White House, April 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee says he is not sure if US military aid to Israel will end immediately or at the end of the current MOU, following US President Donald Trump’s pronouncement this week.

“I’m not sure. I don’t know that we know the answer to that just yet,” Huckabee says when asked during an interview with Channel 12 news. “We’re asking for some clarity on that. I’m sure the Israelis are as well.”

Huckabee defends US aid to Israel, noting that “what Americans didn’t understand, still don’t, is that $3.8 billion, which is a tiny, really small figure in the great scheme of the American budget, but all of that money is used, spent back in the United States for Israel to be buying the things that helped them make the Iron Dome, the David Sling, the Arrow Three missile system, purchasing F-35s, F-15s, F-16s, Apache helicopters, many of the things that Israel uses to defend its freedom and to defend its democracy.”

Asked if he therefore thinks Trump’s announcement was a mistake, Huckabee says no, “we’re wanting to move to a different relationship where it does not look like a package of aid, but rather a relationship of trade.”

He notes that the current MOU “still has a couple of years left on it.”

Huckabee is also asked about the likelihood of renewed strikes on Iran now that both Israel and the US elections are over.

“I don’t think we know,” he says. “There’s probably two people in the whole world who know whether or not we’re going to go back into a military operation with Iran: President Trump and the Prime Minister. And I don’t think the decision has been made.”

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