Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
Rubio denies reports he’ll resign from Trump administration ahead of 2028 presidential run
WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejects reports he will leave Donald Trump’s administration to run for president, telling the New York Times in an interview that working for Trump until the end of Trump’s term has “always been my plan.”
“I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore,” Rubio is quoted as saying by the Times. “I just won’t do it.”
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