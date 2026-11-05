Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Jewish voters stuck with Democrats in congressional midterm races — J Street poll

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:30 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Seventy-two percent of Jewish voters supported Democratic congressional candidates in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, compared to 24% who backed Republicans, according to a poll commissioned by the dovish J Street lobby.

The figures indicate almost no change when the poll was conducted after the previous elections in 2024 and shows 72% of Jews voting Democrat and 26% voting Republican.

A clear majority of Jewish voters (76%) in the latest poll also back sanctions against violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank

Sixty-six percent of respondents to the J Street poll say campaign spending by rival AIPAC against candidates who criticize Israel increases antisemitism in the US.

Eighty percent of Jewish voters also believe Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank increase antisemitism in the US, according to the poll.

The survey of 800 Jewish voters was conducted by GBAO from October 28 to November 3 and had a 3.5% margin of error.

“American Jews remain a core Democratic constituency with firmly held political beliefs and values, and their voting behavior has remained remarkably consistent despite the emergence of controversial issues each election cycle,” says GBAO Strategies founding president Jim Gerstein.

“Conventional wisdom about the impact of Jewish concerns over antisemitism and what it means to support Israel often misses the mark on how Jews process these issues in America’s political context,” he continues. “The reality is that Jews express nuanced thinking on these issues that is frequently missing in the extensive media coverage of the Jewish community.”

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