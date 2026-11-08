Saudi Arabia issues all clear after alerts in several parts of kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s civil defence says that the danger has passed, shortly after issuing alerts warning of potential threats in several parts of the kingdom, including Dhahran, home to oil giant Saudi Aramco’s headquarters.

The danger had also passed in Dammam, Abqaiq, and Al-Ahsa governorate, the civil defence says.

The country has been under consistent attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the past month.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.