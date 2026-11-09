Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

IDF: Ten suspects with links to Palestinian Islamic Jihad captured during West Bank raid

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:47 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Ten Palestinians affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, whom the military says were planning to carry out an attack on Israeli civilians, were captured during a raid in the West Bank early this morning.

The IDF says soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit and the Duvdevan Commando Unit, along with Border Police officers, raided the village of Arraba near Jenin, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security agency.

The troops simultaneously raided 10 different buildings in the village, locating all 10 wanted suspects within half an hour, according to the military.

The IDF says the suspects, linked to Islamic Jihad, had acted to “establish a terror network to carry out an attack against Israeli civilians” in the northern West Bank area.

The suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet and Israel Police for further questioning.

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