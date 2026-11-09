Israeli-Palestinian rights group calls on EU, UK, Canada, Australia to sanction IDF West Bank chief Bluth over Jericho settlement

The Israeli anti-settlement Combatants for Peace organization calls on the foreign ministers of the EU, UK, Canada and Australia to sanction the head of IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, over his alleged role in assisting with the recent establishment of a settlement outpost inside the Palestinian city of Jericho.

In its letter, Combatants for Peace points out that due to his role, Bluth is responsible for protecting the Palestinian population in the West Bank, but accuses him of carrying out “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians in the territory.

The organization made a similar request earlier this year to sanction Bluth due to what it alleged was his failure to prevent violence against Palestinian civilians by both IDF soldiers and settlers.

“The rapid deterioration in the West Bank demonstrates the urgent need to impose sanctions on Israeli officials involved in it, rather than targeting mainly far-right Israeli organizations and activists,” Combatants for Peace says.

“In light of our previous request to sanction Major General Bluth for his role as the official and de facto commander of the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, as well as his personal involvement in facilitating the establishment of a new settlement in Jericho, we urge you to add him immediately to your respective sanctions lists,” it continues, stating that such sanctions may influence his behavior and may also deter other IDF officers from similar conduct.

The letter is sent by Israeli lawyer and human rights activist Eitay Mack on behalf of Combatants for Peace to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas; UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband; Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong; and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand.

Last week, several dozen settlers associated with the Nachala settlement organization took up residence in eight buildings in a Jericho suburb which Nachala said it had purchased in a secretive operation they only announced once they had entered the homes.

According to a report in Haaretz, Bluth was notified in advance of the plan but did nothing to prevent it, and even met with the settlers ahead of their entry into Jericho and instructed them not to tip off top officers under his command until they had moved into the buildings.

The IDF said the report was false, but did not elaborate further.

The IDF and the Foreign Ministry do not immediately respond to a request for comment.