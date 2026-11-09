Police probing flyers distributed in Tel Aviv which appear to be tied to Iran-linked hacker group

The Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency are investigating flyers found in Tel Aviv today, tied to an Iran-linked hacker group.

The flyers, which feature a QR code, were found in mailboxes at several addresses in northern Tel Aviv, according to the police.

Police say the QR code linked to a webpage containing “threatening content.”

A screenshot shared by police shows that the website is titled “warning from handala team,” a hacker group linked to Iran that has previously published the contents of devices belonging to Israeli officials.

The site includes a message in broken Hebrew warning Israelis that if “your leaders once again act foolishly and attack the energy infrastructure of the resistance front, you must be prepared to pay the heavy price for this aggression.”

“On that day, not a single power station, oil refinery or water desalination facility will remain in the occupied territories. From south to north, your energy and water arteries will shatter like glass,” the message reads.

“This is the final warning. The choice is yours: wisdom, or sinking into darkness and the silence of catastrophe,” the website reads.

Iranian operatives are suspected of placing large numbers of propaganda leaflets in mailboxes in northern Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/dmSiMCOXZg — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) November 9, 2026

Police say officers arrived at the addresses in Tel Aviv and collected the flyers as evidence for an investigation, which they will conduct jointly with the Shin Bet.

Over the past two years, Israeli authorities have arrested dozens of people on suspicion of carrying out acts on behalf of Iran in exchange for money.

Iranian agents usually start their recruits with relatively mundane tasks such as vandalism or the filming of public locations, which then escalate into more severe, sometimes even violent offenses.