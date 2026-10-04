‘You’ve left us halved’: Hundreds gather to remember Oct. 7 hero Aner Shapira

Several hundred people gathered today to remember Aner Shapira, the off-duty soldier who saved lives inside a crowded roadside bomb shelter near the Nova desert rave by catching and throwing back seven Hamas grenades.

His parents, Moshe Shapira and newly minted Yashar party candidate Shira Shapira, were surrounded by their six surviving children and members of their extended family at the event at Hansen House, Jerusalem’s historic former leper hospital, whose 2013 restoration involved Moshe Shapira’s work as a preservation architect.

The evening included music, with a trio and singer performing beloved songs. Aner’s song, “Chetzi” (Half), a rap piece produced posthumously, was played for the audience.

“His words are the best way to remember him,” said Yemima Ben-Menahem, Shapira’s maternal grandmother, an Israel Prize winner for her academic work on the philosophy of science and modern physics.

Shira Shapira shakily quoted a line from “Chetzi,” sung by Aner from original recordings, in which he sang, “Everything is temporary except for music.”

“Music is forever, and it allows us to continue hearing your voice,” said Shapira, her voice thick with tears. “You’ve left us halved; we’ve been happy and sad, with you and without you.”

Shapira joined Zionist Home Chili Tropper’s party that merged with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar Party; she is 10th on the party slate.