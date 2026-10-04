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Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen’s Taiz, security sources say

By AFP Today, 2:41 pm
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Smoke rises following strikes during ongoing fighting between Houthi and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces along the frontlines in al-Kadha, west of Taiz in western Yemen, on September 16, 2026. (Ahmad AL-BASHA/AFP)
Smoke rises following strikes during ongoing fighting between Houthi and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces along the frontlines in al-Kadha, west of Taiz in western Yemen, on September 16, 2026. (Ahmad AL-BASHA/AFP)

Yemen’s Houthis cut a vital supply route linking Taiz with Aden — the interim capital of the internationally recognized Yemeni government — according to four security sources.

“We were informed that the Houthis had taken control of the al-Safiya area, where they cut the main road and took control of the police station,” a police source in the area says.

Three sources with the Yemeni military confirm Houthi control over the area and supply route, with the group effectively encircling Taiz city.

The military sources add that the Houthis had also halted traffic on the main road linking Taiz to Aden, with fighting in the area ongoing.

The Houthi surge follows days of heavy fighting in and around Taiz between the group and government forces.

The city itself remains under the control of government forces but has long been besieged from the north, east and west by Houthi fighters and remains one of the main fronts in Yemen’s civil war.

Following several years of relative calm, Yemen’s war reignited in July against the backdrop of the widening Middle East war.

The country is one of the poorest in the world and remains gripped by a vast humanitarian crisis.

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