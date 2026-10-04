Crossings into West Bank and Gaza to be closed, ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

Defense Minister Israel Katz says he has ordered the closure of crossings into the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the days marking the October 7, 2023, massacre.

Katz says that, following recommendations by the military, a general closure will be imposed on both the West Bank and Gaza Strip on October 5 and October 7.

The move does not affect Israelis using West Bank checkpoints.

Katz says that Palestinian “essential workers in the healthcare sector” will be permitted to cross West Bank checkpoints, as will other Palestinians in cases where there are “commitments by the state to the High Court of Justice.”

Additional exceptions for Palestinians seeking to enter Israel from the West Bank may be granted, subject to the approval of COGAT, he adds.

Aid will not enter the Strip on those days, but COGAT says that the collection of aid on the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom Crossing “will continue as usual.”

“It should be emphasized that the closure of the crossings on these dates is not expected to have any impact on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” COGAT adds.