Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Crossings into West Bank and Gaza to be closed, ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:23 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An Israeli officer looks on as trucks loaded with humanitarian aid delivered from Jordan cross into Gaza on the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, through the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing on October 21, 2024. (Jack GUEZ/AFP)
An Israeli officer looks on as trucks loaded with humanitarian aid delivered from Jordan cross into Gaza on the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, through the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing on October 21, 2024. (Jack GUEZ/AFP)

Defense Minister Israel Katz says he has ordered the closure of crossings into the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the days marking the October 7, 2023, massacre.

Katz says that, following recommendations by the military, a general closure will be imposed on both the West Bank and Gaza Strip on October 5 and October 7.

The move does not affect Israelis using West Bank checkpoints.

Katz says that Palestinian “essential workers in the healthcare sector” will be permitted to cross West Bank checkpoints, as will other Palestinians in cases where there are “commitments by the state to the High Court of Justice.”

Additional exceptions for Palestinians seeking to enter Israel from the West Bank may be granted, subject to the approval of COGAT, he adds.

Aid will not enter the Strip on those days, but COGAT says that the collection of aid on the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom Crossing “will continue as usual.”

“It should be emphasized that the closure of the crossings on these dates is not expected to have any impact on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” COGAT adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.