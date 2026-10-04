Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
Reports: 1 killed in strike on vehicle in central Gaza
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip report that one person was killed in an IDF strike on a vehicle in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.
Several others were wounded.
The IDF has yet to comment.
???? صور | من موقع استهداف الاحتلال مركبةً في محيط منطقة الحاووز جنوبي مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى استشهاد مواطن وإصابة 9 آخرين. pic.twitter.com/CP3DwB9Pxt
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 4, 2026
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