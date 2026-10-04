Reports: 1 killed in strike on vehicle in central Gaza

Palestinian media outlets in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip report that one person was killed in an IDF strike on a vehicle in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

Several others were wounded.

The IDF has yet to comment.

???? صور | من موقع استهداف الاحتلال مركبةً في محيط منطقة الحاووز جنوبي مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى استشهاد مواطن وإصابة 9 آخرين. pic.twitter.com/CP3DwB9Pxt — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 4, 2026