Reports: Settlers torch vehicle in West Bank; no injuries

Palestinian media report that settlers set fire to a vehicle overnight in the village of Samu, in the Hebron area of the southern West Bank.

Footage from the scene also shows graffiti reading “Nova revenge,” apparently referring to the Nova music festival, one of the sites of the October 7 massacre, whose Hebrew-calendar anniversary — the Simchat Torah holiday — was marked yesterday.

No injuries are reported.

#متابعة | مستوطنون يحرقون مركبة ويخطّون شعارات معادية خلال هجومهم على أحد المنازل في منطقة وادي جحيش ببلدة السموع، جنوب الخليل pic.twitter.com/ML4N01S5X9 — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) October 4, 2026