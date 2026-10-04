Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Reports: Settlers torch vehicle in West Bank; no injuries

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:14 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media report that settlers set fire to a vehicle overnight in the village of Samu, in the Hebron area of the southern West Bank.

Footage from the scene also shows graffiti reading “Nova revenge,” apparently referring to the Nova music festival, one of the sites of the October 7 massacre, whose Hebrew-calendar anniversary — the Simchat Torah holiday — was marked yesterday.

No injuries are reported.

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