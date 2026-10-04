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Iran’s parliament speaker says Strait of Hormuz won’t reopen until Tehran’s 7 conditions met

By Reuters Today, 10:43 am
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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, pictured on Iranian state TV, May 31, 2026. (Screenshot)
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, pictured on Iranian state TV, May 31, 2026. (Screenshot)

The Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until seven Iranian conditions set out in a June interim agreement with the US are met, Nournews reports Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf as saying, a few days after Tehran received Washington’s reply to its diplomatic proposal.

“The Americans, who say something different in the media, have recently put forward proposals through a mediator. But they must understand that the period of dragging out the process and dictating one-sided demands is over,” Ghalibaf is quoted as saying.

“The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm, and the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until our seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met.”

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