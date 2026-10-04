Iran tells US there is no military solution to Middle East war

Iran’s top diplomat insists that there will be no military solution to the United States’ war against the Islamic Republic, with talks on ending the conflict apparently at an impasse.

A campaign of heavy bombardment failed to bring a decisive close to the war launched by the US and Israel in late February, and Washington in recent weeks has dialed back military operations in favor of economic pressure.

The main point of contention remains Iran’s attempt to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for Gulf oil and gas where a UK maritime agency reported today that another tanker was struck by an unknown projectile.

“If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before, and we will defend ourselves with even more force,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says at a gathering of foreign ambassadors.

“There is no military solution, nor any solution based on new sanctions,” he continues, adding that “only negotiations based on justice and fairness” can end the conflict.

The two sides agreed a memorandum of understanding in June that spelled out a framework for a permanent resolution, but Iranian attacks on vessels in the Hormuz prompted a return to US military operations. Iran has sought to impose its control over the vital shipping lane since the start of the war, striking vessels that attempt to transit without its authorization.

The US has imposed its own counterblockade of Iranian ports, and has also struck vessels it accuses of violating it.