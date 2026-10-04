Initial Israeli investigation indicates flydubai pilot was likely a lone wolf — report

An initial investigation by Israel shows that Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani copilot who attacked his flydubai captain on Wednesday in an apparent bid to bring down the Tel Aviv-bound flight, likely acted alone, CBS reports.

The outlet says all avenues are still under investigation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that the pilot “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” and Israeli officials have said they were looking into links with terrorist organizations and enemy states.