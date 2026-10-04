Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Initial Israeli investigation indicates flydubai pilot was likely a lone wolf — report

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:07 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Hamam al-Hammami, the copilot who tried to bring down a flydubai flight to Israel in a terrorist attack on September 30, 2026, in an undated image from his deleted LinkedIn profile.
Hamam al-Hammami, the copilot who tried to bring down a flydubai flight to Israel in a terrorist attack on September 30, 2026, in an undated image from his deleted LinkedIn profile.

An initial investigation by Israel shows that Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani copilot who attacked his flydubai captain on Wednesday in an apparent bid to bring down the Tel Aviv-bound flight, likely acted alone, CBS reports.

The outlet says all avenues are still under investigation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that the pilot “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” and Israeli officials have said they were looking into links with terrorist organizations and enemy states.

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