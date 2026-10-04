Israel finishes 1:1 in its second tense UEFA game against Ireland

After the previous game ended with a 3:0 loss, Israel achieves a more respectable result against Ireland tonight, ending at a 1:1 draw in the UEFA Nations League game.

As with last week’s first game, there were no customary handshakes between the teams, at Ireland’s insistence. And the Irish players and coaches all bowed their heads as Israel’s national anthem played.

Israel must still play Kosovo and Austria in the UEFA group stage. Those games will take place in November.

For now, Israel is bottom of its group, with just two points from four games.