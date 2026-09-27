Ben Gurion Airport says parking lots at capacity, travelers should arrive by public transport only

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, the country’s main international gateway, has run out of parking spaces due to the peak Jewish holiday travel season, the Israel Airports Authority announces, calling on travelers to use public transport to reach the airport rather than privat vehicles.

“Due to the high volume of travelers during the Tishrei holidays, Ben Gurion Airport parking lots are currently at full capacity,” the Israel Airports Authority says in a statement. “No parking spaces are available until further notice.”

The Israel Airports Authority is asking travelers to avoid arriving at the airport by private car and encourages the use of public transportation.

If the parking shortage continues through Shabbat — when buses and trains do not run — travelers will need to pay for taxis to reach the airport.