Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Air India expected to restart Tel Aviv-Delhi route on December 1

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 4:54 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Air India is expected to resume its direct flight service between Tel Aviv and New Delhi on December 1.

The Indian carrier has repeatedly suspended the Tel Aviv-Delhi route following the US-Israel outbreak of war with Iran at the end of February, citing ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Air India has started selling tickets on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route from December 1, and has plans to operate five weekly flights between the two cities.

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