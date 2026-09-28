Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026
Air India expected to restart Tel Aviv-Delhi route on December 1
Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel
Air India is expected to resume its direct flight service between Tel Aviv and New Delhi on December 1.
The Indian carrier has repeatedly suspended the Tel Aviv-Delhi route following the US-Israel outbreak of war with Iran at the end of February, citing ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Air India has started selling tickets on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route from December 1, and has plans to operate five weekly flights between the two cities.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Ex-hostage Yocheved Lifshitz accuses Netanyahu of inciting against her to distract from Oct. 7 warnings
- UAE sees request to issue denial of Oct. 7 warning as interference in Israeli politics — report
- UN’s Albanese walks back claims that Nazis labeled death camp victims ‘Muslims,’ that antisemitism isn’t only about Jews
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