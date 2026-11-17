Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears in the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court for a hearing in his defamation suit against Yigal Carmon, head of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) organization, who alleged that the premier’s Likud party received funds from Qatar.

Netanyahu is suing Carmon for publishing documents that purported to show payments that Qatar made to Likud, although significant questions have been raised about the reliability of the sources tied to those documents.

During the hearing, Judge Amir Dahan asks Carmon’s lawyer if Carmon might simply issue an apology over the allegation and close the case, which the lawyer refuses, Channel 13 reports.

“You used a terrible fabrication to smear the prime minister of Israel. You spread lies while I was fighting to bring back the hostages. You smeared me with horrific lies. You lied, and you will pay for it,” Netanyahu tells Carmon in court.