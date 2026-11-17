Former prime minister and B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett visits freshman Likud MK Elisha Madan at his protest tent outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, a day after Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot and several members of his party made similar visits.

“I am very optimistic,” Bennett tells Madan. “There isn’t much time, and we need to establish a good Zionist government and simply get to work.”

“I believe that if we can fight together in Gaza, we can work together in this house,” he adds, referring to the Knesset.

Madan, a reservist who lost both legs in a 2024 blast from a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in Gaza, set up the tent on Saturday night, calling for a unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Eisenkot’s Yashar party as a coalition partner.

Netanyahu and his allies have urged the Eisenkot-led bloc to join a broad Zionist unity government led by Netanyahu, potentially with a rotation arrangement involving Eisenkot. Yashar has rejected the proposals, insisting on a government led by Eisenkot. Representatives of Yashar, B’Yachad and Likud held unity talks on Sunday.