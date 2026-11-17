Likud announces that it will nominate MK Ofir Katz for Knesset speaker, challenging Yashar MK Matan Kahana, who is expected to secure a majority in a vote scheduled for this evening.

In a statement, Likud accuses Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot and “the left-wing bloc” of “unilaterally” electing a speaker, and Kahana of rejecting its offer of support on the condition that he not appoint representatives of what it calls “terror-supporting parties” as deputy speakers, referring to the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List parties. Arab lawmakers have served as deputy speakers in numerous previous Knessets.

Kahana is expected to win the vote with the backing of the Eisenkot-led bloc and Arab lawmakers. A simple majority is required for his election.

United Torah Judaism, Netanyahu’s longtime Haredi ally, has said it will not support Kahana, though it remains unclear whether the party will abstain or vote for Katz. According to Hebrew media reports, Likud says both UTJ and Shas will support Katz’s candidacy.