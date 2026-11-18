IDF, emergency services to drill mass casualty event in Ashkelon area
The IDF says a defense exercise led by the Home Front Command will be held in the Ashkelon area today.
Throughout the drill, soldiers and emergency services will practice their response to a mass casualty event.
Some blast sounds will be heard in the area, and an increased presence of security forces will be felt, officials say.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here