Netanyahu’s party requests seven-day extension for filing election results appeal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party files a request with the Jerusalem District Court to issue a seven-day extension for filing an appeal against the results of the October 27 election, claiming that the scope of the appeal is so large that more time is needed to review the information and present it in the appeal.

The Likud party has challenged the election results since Election Day itself, while the Central Elections Committee has certified the results, and its chairman, Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg, has strongly criticized those who have cast doubt on the results.

The request filed by Likud party attorney Ilan Bombach alleges that there were “defects” at “hundreds” of polling stations around the country, citing 1,150 complaints received by the Likud party of “severe” election violations.

Bombach also complains that a review of voting materials from 190 polling stations conducted by the Central Elections Committee (CEC) at the request of the Likud party was only completed on Sunday, and that the Likud’s legal team had to go over large amounts of information resulting from that review in order to include it in its appeal.

The request also notes that an investigation into alleged foreign interference in the election by the Shin Bet and other agencies is yet to conclude, saying the results of the investigation are relevant to the appeal.

Bombach therefore requests a seven-day extension, maintaining that “the unprecedented scope of the appeal, which is expected to include violations at hundreds of ballot boxes in dozens of towns and the ongoing Shin Bet investigation, justifies such a step.”

Sohlberg has stated repeatedly that even if the allegations of foreign influence on the elections are proven correct, the extent of wrongdoing would not be enough to impact the election results.

On Thursday, Sohlberg issued a statement saying that information from the foreign interference investigation had not yet yielded evidence of wrongdoing, and that such evidence may not ever be found.

And Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has said that that investigation, as well as another investigation into alleged vote-buying, would “not even remotely” influence the outcome of last month’s vote.