First Eisenkot-bloc lawmakers visit Likud MK’s unity tent outside Knesset

Yashar MKs Chili Tropper, Matan Kahana, and Shira Shapiro visit freshman Likud MK Elisha Madan at his protest tent outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, becoming the first lawmakers from Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc to visit.

Madan, a reservist who lost both legs in a 2024 blast from a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in Gaza, set up the tent on Saturday night, calling for a unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Eisenkot’s Yashar party as a coalition partner.

Netanyahu and his allies have urged the Eisenkot-led bloc to join a broad Zionist unity government led by Netanyahu, potentially with a rotation arrangement involving Eisenkot. Yashar has rejected the proposals, insisting on a government led by Eisenkot.

חבר הכנסת הראשון מגוש השינוי שמבקר במאהל: חילי טרופר הגיע לאוהל האחדות של אלישע מדן pic.twitter.com/1Bbk2S5CKR — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) November 16, 2026

ח״כ שירה שפירא באוהל האחדות של מדן pic.twitter.com/RXXGw4MVhN — חזקי ברוך (@HezkeiB) November 16, 2026