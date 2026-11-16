IDF says settler attacks on Palestinians only affected a small minority of West Bank olive harvests, as season ends

As the olive harvesting season in the West Bank comes to a close, the Israeli military says some 17,000 tons of olives have been harvested, amid attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians.

There have been around 150 coordinated harvesting sites carried out under the protection of troops, according to the army, and several more are expected to be completed in the coming days.

The IDF says that, according to data from the Civil Administration, approximately 16,000-17,000 tons of olives have been harvested throughout the West Bank, producing approximately 16-17 million liters of olive oil.

The expected revenue from the harvest is estimated at approximately NIS 900 million ($277 million), according to the Civil Administration data.

The military claims that “areas of friction” account only for “a few percent of the olive-harvesting areas,” and that the vast majority of coordinated harvesting sites under army protection proceeded without incident.

The military significantly bolstered troops in the West Bank ahead of and during the olive harvest season.

“Forces are deployed throughout the sector to provide optimal protection, thwart terrorism, and prevent clashes,” the army says.

The IDF says it treats the violence and “attempts to undermine security on the ground by any side very seriously.”

The Yesh Din NGO reports that more than 1,100 incidents of settler violence have taken place since the start of the harvest, including 483 directly related to the harvest.