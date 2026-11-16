Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

AG, state attorney to weigh investigation into PMO’s involvement in election day fraud claims, tell police to halt their probe

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 7:44 pm
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

This composite image shows Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
This composite image shows Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman will discuss the possibility of opening a criminal investigation into the manner in which information regarding supposed election fraud was passed from the Prime Minister’s Office to the police on the eve of last month’s election.

Baharav-Miara and Aisman have also requested from Police Commissioner Danny Levy that the police hold off on its own examination of the affair until it has fully coordinated with the Attorney General’s Office and State Attorney’s Office on the matter, and a decision is reached on the content of the probe.

“All relevant aspects of the issue will be examined,” a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office says.

A report by Channel 12’s investigative program Uvda last night found that an initial complaint against Ra’am party activists was supplied to police by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, a day before the vote.

According to a Monday report by the Kan broadcaster, the source of Norden’s information was Daniel Greenberg, a top adviser to former PMO director general and longtime Netanyahu ally Yossi Shelly.

The complaint led to the arrest — without a warrant — of three southern Bedouin men over an alleged vote-buying scheme for Ra’am, hours before the polls opened, leading to claims by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud party that the vote was being stolen by Arab parties and urging his supporters to go to the polls.

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