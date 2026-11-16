NYC Council Speaker Menin: Normalization of terror support in our city is ‘shocking and abhorrent’

Julie Menin, the speaker of the New York City Council, condemns the normalization of terrorism support in the US city.

“When we see the reaction to the mourning we all felt on October 7 [2023], where some tried to justify the attack or tried to blame the Jewish community for the attack, it’s wholly and completely unconscionable,” Menin says, at an antisemitism symposium at New York City’s Touro University.

“This past October 7, right outside my window at City Hall, people were waving Hamas flags, Hezbollah flags. Some were holding up pictures of Sinwar, all in praise,” Menin says.

“It’s so shocking and abhorrent that this is happening and that somehow this has become the new normal in our city,” she says.

Menin is the daughter and granddaughter of Holocaust survivors and the first Jewish speaker of the New York City Council. She has made combating antisemitism a priority.

Jews are targeted in hate crimes more than all other groups combined in the city.

Menin says that, while New York State mandates Holocaust education, “Let’s be real — it’s really not happening at any meaningful level.”

She cites a statistic that 34 percent of young people believe the Holocaust is a myth or exaggerated.

Menin calls for more education and for attendees to speak out, particularly on social media.

“I know it can be difficult to speak out,” she says. “I know it can be difficult to go online and to see the vitriol or the hate, or like our downstairs protesters, but we have a duty to speak out because silence is complicity.”