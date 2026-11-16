Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
Iran’s army Navy says fourth tanker hit by mine east of Hormuz
Iran’s Navy says that a fourth oil tanker, within the past 24 hours, has caught fire after striking a naval mine in what it describes as a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV reports.
The statement does not identify the tanker, its flag, cargo, or the status of its crew.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Ex-PMO employee who told police about election day vote-buying denies conspiracy, says he got info from Joint List MK
- NYC Council Speaker Menin: Normalization of terror support in our city is ‘shocking and abhorrent’
- Report: Senior official in Eisenkot bloc says likelihood of unity government now down to zero
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